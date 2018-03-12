Netflix has released the official trailer for Alexa & Katie, its first teen sitcom about two best friends and the power of friendship as one undergoes cancer treatment.

Created by Heather Wordham (Hannah Montana, Reba), with Matthew Carlson (Malcolm in the Middle, Samantha Who?) serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie stars Disney XD star Paris Berelc (Mighty Med, Lab Rats: Elite Force) and newcomer Isabel May as Alexa and Katie, respectively.

Both are eager to start their freshman year of high school, and despite the fact that Alexa is undergoing cancer treatment, her optimism never falters, especially with her best friend Katie by her side. At times they’re left feeling like outsiders, during a period when what seems to matter most is fitting in. Tiffani Thiessen (White Collar, Saved By The Bell) also stars as Lori, Alexa’s determined and protective mother.

Cast also includes Emery Kelly as Lucas Mendoza, Eddie Shin as Dave Mendoza, Jolie Jenkins as Jennifer Cooper and Finn Carr as Jack Cooper.

Alexa & Katie launches globally on Netflix March 23.

Check out the trailer above.