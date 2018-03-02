Nothing like a good Baldwin-Trump twitter feud to get an early start on Hollywood’s big weekend. After the president’s error-filled (later corrected) early-morning social media swipe at “Alex” Baldwin, Saturday Night Live‘s resident Trump has fired back with four bigly sharp swats of his own.

Baldwin even brought Melania into the back-and-forth, claiming the First Lady has repeatedly asked for tickets to SNL.

The latest skirmish in the feud – which dates back to 2016, when Trump called SNL “unwatchable” and said of Baldwin’s impersonation “just can’t get any worse” – comes after Trump heard or read Baldwin say the role is “agony” to play. In his second tweet of the morning – the first praised trade wars – Trump said Baldwin’s performance was “agony for those who were forced to watch” (see the original, error-filled tweet here, and the cleaned-up version below).

Baldwin didn’t bite on exactly who could be “forced to watch” SNL, or how, instead following up on the agony angle, and pledging to stick around long enough for the “good stuff” – impeachment hearings, resignation speech, “the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago.” (A sic there on Baldwin’s part).

Less than an hour later, at 8:23 a.m. ET, Baldwin jumped back in, expressing how much he is looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library, which the actor envisions as a putting green, recipes for chocolate cake, a live Twitter feed for visitors to post on, and “a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.”

Ending with a sexual insult he more or less leaves to the imagination, Baldwin writes of the future library, “You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like…”

Baldwin wasn’t finished yet, though. Tweet #3: “And Mr. President…please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”.

And then finally this parting shot, which references Trump’s earlier slam that Baldwin’s “dying mediocre career” was saved by playing Trump. “On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams,” Baldwin tweeted. “If this is mediocrity, give me more.”

With Baldwin on the star-packed Motherless Brooklyn shoot and Trump heading to the funeral of Billy Graham, maybe we’ll see a cease-fire for the day. Or maybe not. It’s a long 24-hours-plus until tomorrow night’s SNL.

Here are the tweets, as they came:

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018