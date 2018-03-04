Alan Alda responded today to yesterday’s news on the death of David Ogden Stiers, who appeared with him as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in M*A*S*H.

“I remember how you skateboarded to work every day down busy LA streets,” Alda tweeted. “How, once you glided into Stage 9, you were Winchester to your core. How gentle you were, how kind, except when devising the most vicious practical jokes. We love you, David. Goodbye.”

Stiers was 75 and died at home, according to his agent, Mitchell Stubbs. Stiers had been battling bladder cancer, Stubbs told The Oregonian/OregonLive media outlet.

No details on memorial services or survivors for Stiers was available.