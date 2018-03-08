After Louie, the debut feature film from artist and AIDS activist Vincent Gagliostro that stars Alan Cumming, has been acquired by Freestyle Digital Media. The drama will now bow theatrically March 30 in New York day-and-date with VOD.

Cumming plays Sam, a New York artist and activist for ACT UP (Gagliostro was a founding member) who lived through the early years of HIV/AIDS and is struggling with survivor’s guilt. He meets Braeden (Zachary Booth) at a bar, and the intergenerational relationship that ensues reawakens Sam’s artistic soul and revives his wilted heart.

Sarita Choudhury, David Drake, Joseph Arias, Justin Vivian Bond, Eric Berryman, Patrick Breen and Wilson Cruz co-star in the pic, which honors the history of the gay rights movement and the progress that’s been made via a wicked sense of humor and a big heart. Gagliostro penned the script with Anthony Johnston.

Lauren Belfer, Bryce J. Renninger and Cumming are producers, and Jeff Wolk, Gagliostro and Andrew Tobias are exec producers.