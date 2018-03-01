The 32nd annual AFI Fest is set for November 8–15 and is now accepting entries for feature, documentary, experimental, animated and short films. The festival has played a key role in launching awards-season contenders into the marketplace and is recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as an Oscar-qualifying festival for the live action and animated short categories.

Dee Rees’ Mudbound, Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist, I,Tonya, and The Shape Of Water were some of the films included in last year’s world premiere, centerpiece gala, and special screening sections.

The 2018 AFI Fest deadlines for submission are listed below.

FEATURES, SHORTS AND VIRTUAL REALITY (VR)

Early Deadline – March 31

Official Deadline – May 4

Final Deadline – July 13