A+E Networks plans an all-woman slate of presenters at its annual upfront presentation to ad buyers tonight at the New York Public Library.

Toni Braxton will appear on behalf of Lifetime, as will Mallory Pugh and Queen Latifah. Marcia Clark and Leah Remini will represent A&E. Other presenters include Kristin Davis for Biography, Meg Gill for Viceland and Olivia Munn for History.

“Over the last three years we have made a concerted effort to work with the best female storytellers across the industry on both sides of the camera,” said Peter Olsen, EVP, Ad Sales, A+E Networks. “These women have had a clear impact on elevating the cultural conversation, and tonight we are proud to showcase not only some of their incredible work, but also many of their inspirational stories. And what better place to tell these important stories than the historic New York Public Library.”

The event will unfold just days after president and CEO Nancy Dubuc announced she will exit A+E after a 20-year run to take the reins at Vice Media. Abbe Raven, who retired from A+E in 2015 after 33 years, including a long stint as CEO, said she will step in as acting chair to oversee the search for Dubuc’s replacement.