Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to Adventures in Public School, the comedy starring Judy Greer. Grace Park and Russell Peters co-star in the pic directed by Kyle Rideout and penned by his Eadweard co-scribe Josh Epstein. It will hit theaters and VOD on April 27.

The film, which played at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, centers on a socially awkward home-schooled kid (Daniel Doheny) who forces his way into public school when he falls for the popular one-legged girl (Siobhan Williams). Much to the chagrin of his mother (Greer), he gets a crash course in sex, drugs, and social mayhem.

Epstein produced via his and Rideout’s Motion 58 with co-producer Adam Folk. The Canadian Film Centre’s Justine Whyte is executive producer.

Gravitas Ventures’ Josh Spector negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films and Kaleidoscope Films Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers.