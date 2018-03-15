Described as Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window for stoners, Most Likely to Murder follows Billy (Adam Pally), who comes back to his hometown expecting a prodigal son type of welcome but instead he finds his ex (Rachel Bloom) is dating the former high school outcast (Vincent Kartheiser). On a drunk and high binger, Billy becomes obsessed with proving the outcast is actually the killer behind a mysterious local death.

Similar to Rear Window, per co-writer and director Dan Gregor, the comedic murder-mystery is about “watching your neighbor do something that you’re not quite certain what he’s done. Except our main character, Adam Pally, is super stoned and drunk when he sees it so he’s extra uncertain and the audience is extra uncertain what he’s actually witnessed. The whole movie is unraveling if something terrible has happened or not.”

Gregor was joined at the Deadline studio at SXSW by cast members Pally, Bloom, John Reynolds, and Doug Mand, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Vincent Kartheiser, Didi Conn, Ethan Phillips, Hasan Minhaj, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Julia Goldani Telles also co-star in the film, which will be released by Lionsgate’s newly branded L Studio on May 1.

Check out the video above to hear Pally’s cleverly thought-out response when asked who amongst the group is most likely to murder in a Purge-type of situation.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.