ABC’s David Muir-anchored evening newscast led the genre’s ratings race for a second consecutive week in both overall audience (8.813 million viewers ) and in the news demographic (1.5 rating).

World News Tonight celebrated its first back-to-back wins in both metrics in nearly three years, outscoring NBC Nightly News (1.4, 7.857M), as well as CBS Evening News (1.2, 6.70M).

CBS’s newscast aired with low coverage on Thu and Fri due to NCAA Basketball, and on those nights it was renamed CBS-Evening-Nws, so it’s weekly ratings are based on Monday through Wednesday stats.

Season to date, World News Tonight is delivering largest viewership in 13 years and ranks No. 1 in overall audience, besting NBC’s newscast by its biggest edge (459K) in 22 years . NBC continues to dominate in the news demo in a very tight race.