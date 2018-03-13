ABC’s World News Tonight edged past NBC Nightly News last week to sweep both the total viewers and the key ratings demographics, extending its own hot hand and snapping an NBC demo win streak that had stood for 21 months.

David Muir’s broadcast for the week of March 5-9 averaged 9.2 million total viewers, 1.988 million in the news demo of adults 25-54 and 1.381 million in adults 18-49. That topped Lester Holt-fronted NBC’s 8.3 million viewers and 1.097 million in the news demo and 1.355 in adults 18-49. It was the first time ABC had swept the demos since the week of June 6, 2016, 89 weeks ago.

CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor averaged 6.5 million viewers for the week, with 1.409 million in 25-54 and 948,000 in 18-49. Glor replaced Scott Pelley as anchor in October.

Last month, World News Tonight ranked as the No. 1 evening newscast in total viewers during an Olympics week for the first time since Week 2 of the 1992 Summer Olympics. Heading into the PyeongChang Winter Games, Muir’s broadcast had been No. 1 in total viewers 16 of 20 weeks in the season.

ABC’s newscast in September also snapped NBC Nightly News‘ 20-year total viewer lock on the evening race, taking the overall win for the 2016-2017 season. It was the only broadcast evening newscast that did not lose viewers year-over-year.