Following last year’s successful The Story of Diana, ABC and People are teaming on a second documentary miniseries on the British royal family. ABC will premiere The Story of the Royals, a four-hour TV event which air over two nights in August.

A co-production of ABC, People and Time, Inc. Productions, the series will showcase the key figures who represent four generations of the crown: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. It will include the arrival of a new royal baby this spring and the introduction of Meghan Markle, the first American to marry into the British royal family since Wallis Simpson in 1937. Per ABC’s description, “through its many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms, the British royal family has grown into a 21st-century monarchy, and The Story of the Royals will illustrate that evolution as well as examine the American obsession behind all things royal.”

The Story of The Royals reunites the same team that produced The Story of Diana. Emmy-winning producer and director Maura Mandt will executive produce, along with director Rebecca Gitlitz. Time Inc. Productions will distribute the documentary in international territories.

The Story of Diana, marking the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic passing at 36 years old, debuted to impressive ratings last August, winning the two-hour timeslot over two consecutive nights.