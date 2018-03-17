As Scandal finished production of its series finale last night, the ABC series kicked up some more of its trademark social-media dust.

In the wee hours of this morning, creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted, “And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second.” She followed that with a tweet showing a picture of the show’s Truman Balcony set, and added thanks to the cast and crew.

The finale of the show’s seventh and final series will air on April 19.

Fans, anointed as “gladiators” early in the show’s breakout first season, responded with equal parts sadness, nostalgia and excitement for the finale. Cast members also took part in the social sendoff. Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, posted a photo of her with Tony Goldwyn that she coyly captioned, “You’re welcome.”

Fans let loose with an outpouring of emotion — some gratitude, some nostalgia, some anticipation for how the final episodes will play out.

