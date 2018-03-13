ABC threw a renewal party for a quartet of its alternative series today, greenlighting new seasons of stalwarts The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos along with rookie Child Support, featuring Ricky Gervais.

It will be Cycle 23 for the Chris Harrison-hosted The Bachelor, which is coming off a buzzy finale that saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. choose his bride-to-be then jilt her for another, sending social media into a vortex of anger and general unease. Ratings hit a season high. It’s a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.

Dancing with the Stars will be hoofing for a 27th cycle. Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the series was Monday night’s No. 1 unscripted program in total viewers in three of its final four airings last year but hit a finale low in 18-49 and drew the second-smallest finale audience. DWTS is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions and EP’d by Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer.

America’s Funniest Home Videos is ABC’s Energizer bunny. Focusing in on its 29th season and hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro since 2015, the series launched in 1989 during the George H.W. Bush administration. Exec produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, AFV is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the network’s history and is part of the Smithsonian’s permanent entertainment collection.

Hosted by Fred Savage, Child Support launched in January. It features adult contestants and interactions between funnyman Gervais and a group of five kids who say the most unpredictable things. The series was created and is produced by Banijay Studios North America and is executive produced by Gervais, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask.