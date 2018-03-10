Marc Blucas (Underground) has landed a series-regular role in ABC drama pilot The Fix. Described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sara Fain. After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time. Blucas will play Riv, Maya’s (TBD) partner on the farm in Oregon. TV credits include Underground, Killer Women and Necessary Roughness. He is repped by Paradigm.

Marcus Coloma (Major Crimes) has booked a series-regular role in False Profits, ABC’s comedic soap pilot set in the world of cosmetics marketing, from former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed and ABC Studios. Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business. Coloma will play Clark Steedler, Lila’s (TBD) baby-daddy and Hilary’s (Shelley Hennig) ex who has been in and out of her life ever since she got pregnant. Repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Impact Artists Group, Coloma starred in the Beverly Hills Chihuahua films, and his TV credits include Major Crimes, South Beach and Lucifer.

Juan Javier Cardenas (Snowfall) has been cast as a series regular in ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot drama pilot, from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C. Waterman. Produced by Lionsgate and Universal TV, the pilot is inspired by Get Christie Love! — the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series. Written by Kemp, it’s an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Kylie Bunbury), an African-American CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. Cardenas will play Jonas, the oldest member of the counterintelligence unit. The actor’s recent credits include Damnation, Snowfall and Frequency. He is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Creative Talent Company.