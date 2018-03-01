ABC has given a pilot green light to Man of the House, a multi-camera hybrid family comedy starring How I Met Your Mother alumna Alyson Hannigan, from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, ABC Studios and Scandal star Kerry Washington’s studio-based Simpson Street. The project had a cast-contingent pilot order, and Hannigan’s casting lifts the contingency.

Written by Vijal Patel (Black-ish) and Frank Pines (Baby Daddy) inspired by Pines’ real life, Man of the House revolves around two recently divorced sisters — one of them played by Hannigan — who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by females.

Hannigan’s Jessie is a caring social worker who was shocked when her husband left her. With nowhere else to turn, and against her better judgment, she moves her teenage football-star son and preteen daughter into the home of her narcissistic, ball-busting sister Charli and her even more wicked daughter.

Patel and Pines executive produce with Berman and Joe Earley via the Jackal Group — Gail Berman’s joint production venture with Fox TV Group — and Washington.

Pines, who played football in high school and at Amherst College, was a writer on CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine before joining Freeform’s Baby Daddy at the beginning of Season 2, eventually rising to a co-executive producer. He is repped by CAA, Think Tank Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Patel, who boarded the project after it was sold to ABC in October, most recently served as co-executive producer on ABC/ABC Studios comedy The Mayor. He is repped by APA and Bruce Gellman.

Hannigan, known for her roles as Willow on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lily on HIMYM and Michelle in the American Pie movies, is repped by APA and attorney Joel McKuin.

Washington, who is wrapping her seven-season starring turn as Olivia Pope on ABC/ABC Studios drama Scandal, is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and Gretchen Bruggeman Rush.