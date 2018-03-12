ABC News has hired KNBC’s Whit Johnson as a correspondent based in New York. Johnson previously was a co-anchor on KNBC’s weekday morning show Today in LA and general assignment reporter. He begins his new job today. ABC News President James Goldston announced the addition of Johnson in a note to news division staff. It follows below.

Team,

I am pleased to welcome Whit Johnson to ABC News as a correspondent based in New York starting today.

Whit is an award-winning journalist who joins us from KNBC where he was a co-anchor on the weekday morning show, “Today in LA,” and general assignment reporter. Whit and the morning team won the coveted Golden Mike award last year for “Best Daytime News Broadcast.”

Whit reported from Sochi for the 2014 Olympics and anchored from Rio for the 2016 Olympics – where he interviewed the young hopefuls who grew up in the neighboring favelas. He won an Emmy with his team for the station’s report on the Opening Ceremony in Rio.

He reported on the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, the 2013 shooting at LAX, and the standoff between killer Christopher Dorner and the LAPD – anchoring live coverage for nine straight hours.

Before joining KNBC, he was a Washington-based CBS News correspondent and anchor, reporting on national news, the White House and Capitol Hill. During his time at the network, he covered then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on several stops across the Middle East and interviewed her minutes after news broke that Muammar Gaddafi had been killed.

We are excited about Whit’s return to network news. He’s a triple threat: in the field as a dedicated reporter, at the anchor desk and as an accomplished interviewer. He’s an exciting addition – and Whit will strengthen our already stellar team.

Please join me in congratulating him on his new role.

James