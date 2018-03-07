Nelson Franklin (Veep), Jessica Chaffin (Search Party) and Leonard Ouzts (Master of None) are set as leads opposite Natalie Morales in NBC multi-camera comedy pilot Abby’s from Josh Malmuth, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, 3 Arts and Universal TV.

Written by Malmuth and directed by Pam Fryman, Abby’s is set at an unlicensed bar in San Diego where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.

Franklin will play Bill. Cautious. A worrier, never a risk-taker, he is Abby’s (Morales) new landlord, a bit confused and very concerned to discover that Abby is running a clearly illegal business in the backyard — a bar where friends gather to drink, chat, play games and do a little grilling.

Chaffin plays Beth, a harried mom who lives next door and is a regular at Abby’s backyard bar, where she can escape the madness of her home life while still keeping an eye on things from her perch on a bar stool.

Ouzts plays James, a large, gentle scaredy cat and another die-hard regular at Abby’s backyard bar. A security guard at a warehouse, James gets most of the excitement in his life at the bar.

Franklin recently shared a vest ensemble cast SAG Award for Veep where he plays Will and recurs on ABC’s Black-ish. Franklin, who can currently be seen in Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture opposite Will Forte, is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Chaffin was a series regular on the first season of CBS’ Man with a Plan and has recurred on TBS’ Search Party, HBO’s Veep and Showtime’s Episodes. She is with CAA.

Ouzts, who is recurring on Netflix’s Master of None, has three movies coming up, Like Father for Netflix, opposite Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer; We Are UnSatisfied, opposite Billy Crystal; and Set It Up, also for Netflix, opposite Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu. He is repped by CAA and Levity Entertainment Group.