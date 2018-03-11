With only two previous shorts to her name, writer/director Sarah Daggar-Nickson made her feature debut with the SXSW-premiering A Vigilante, a film for which she enlisted Olivia Wilde to play a badass vigilante hero. Wilde’s character, Sadie, is a domestic abuse survivor, and has dedicated herself to helping abuse survivors escape their situations, while seeking her own personal revenge.

“This script was one of the most interesting scripts I’d ever read. As I read it, the mystery was unfolding for me in the most fascinating way,” Wilde said, stopping by Deadline’s SXSW Studio. “There were elements of a thriller, but with such an authentic and grounded purpose.”

“I’ve always wanted to be Batman, but now I got to play a vigilante superhero grounded in reality, a hero that these survivors of domestic violence really deserve,” the actress added. “We wanted to create something with the strength and courage that was worthy of these survivors.”

To hear more from Wilde and director Sarah Daggar-Nickson, as they discuss their preparations for the project—including meeting with real survivors and studying Krav Maga—click above.

