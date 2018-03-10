EXCLUSIVE: Ben Jaffe’s parents Allan and Sandra founded the famed Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 1961 and it has played for presidents and kings ever since. And the rest is history, that is until T.G Herrington and Danny Clinch made A Tuba To Cuba, a documentary that has its world premiere today in festival’s music-fueled 24 Beats Per Second section.

Herrington — a commercials editor for the likes of Michel Gondry and David Fincher, and an executive producer of 2016’s a Free State of Jones — and celebrated music photographer Clinch followed Ben as he followed his late father’s dream. Now the head of the PHJB, Ben took the band from New Orleans to Cuba, where they saw their socio-political divisions melt as they saw the struggles and hardships of New Orleans reflected in the streets of Cuba. The verdict? We are one place and one people, born to combat despair, oppression, and poverty with ingenuity, humor, and the music that transcends all of it.

Herrington wrote the script, and Nicelle Herrington and Han Soto are producers. Endeavor is repping sales in Austin.

The pic bows today at 2:15 PM local time at the Alamo Lamar.

Check out the clip above. Here’s the official poster: