The new trailer for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events has debuted and it looks like the villainous Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) is still on his never-ending quest to get his hands on the Baudelaire orphans’ inheritance and make their lives as miserable as possible. The new season will feature 10 one-hour episodes that will launch on March 30.

Based on the best-selling series of books, the Netflix series continues to take viewers through the epic Unfortunate universe of dark comedic mystery. As seen in the trailer above Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) try to dodge Olaf’s many dastardly plans and disguises as they discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death, links to a covert organization, and begin to unlock long-held family secrets.

Count Olaf himself earlier confirmed that Season 3 will be the last for Unfortunate Events. Netflix last year renewed the series for seasons 2 and 3. Since the first season covered the first four of Lemony Snicket’s 13 Baudelaire books, there was speculation that three seasons would be enough to cover the rest of the series, so the decision was not a surprise.

If you watch the fantastical trailer for the sophomore season of the series, you’ll recognize a few faces returning to the fold including Patrick Warburton and K. Todd Freeman. In addition, some new faces join the Unfortunate fun including Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Robbie Amell, Sara Rue, Roger Bart, and David Alan Grier.

Watch the trailer above.