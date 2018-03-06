Stephanie Szostak (USA’s Satisfaction) has been cast as the last remaining female lead in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Szostak will play Delilah, who pushes through after her husband’s death for the sake of her children. She joins previously cast leads James Roday, Romany Malco, David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son and Christina Moses.

Nash wrote the script with James Griffiths directing. Nash, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce.

French-American actress Szostak played the female lead opposite Matt Passmore in the USA drama series Satisfaction. She is repped by UTA and Lasher Group.

