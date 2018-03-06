Allison Miller (Incorporated) has been cast as a lead in ABC’s ensemble drama pilot A Million Little Things, from writer DJ Nash, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

In the tone of The Big Chill, A Million Little Things is an hourlong drama with comedy elements about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Miller plays Maggie who is amazing and comfortable in her own skin. She’s a therapist and her career and her life are focused on the emotional.

Miller joins previously cast leads James Roday, Romany Malco, David Giuntoli, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son and Christina Moses.

A Million Little Things reunites Miller with Kaplan after she co-starred in Kapital’s first series, futuristic Fox drama Terra Nova.

Miller is coming off a season long-arc on the upcoming second season of Netflix’ 13 Reasons Why and she also starred on the Syfy series Incorporated, which was exec produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Miller is repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Hanson Jacobson.