One of Ryan Murphy’s trusted collaborators, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear, has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV where has been more than 20 years. The re-up comes on the heels of 9-1-1’s second-season renewal by Fox and the announcement of Murphy’s giant new deal with Netflix. Minear is the first key auspice from Murphy’s inner circle to be re-signed by 20th TV, where Murphy had been based for more than a decade, following the news of Murphy’s Netflix pact, which starts July 1. At least for the next year, Murphy is expected to continue working on his seven series, all of them based at 20th TV and its cable/streaming division Fox 21 TV Studios.

In a similar fashion, ABC Studios has been re-upping key showrunners on Shondaland series in the wake of her move to Netflix, including How To Get Away with Murder creator Pete Nowalk.

In addition to running 9-1-1, which he co-created with Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Minear also is a key executive producer on American Horror Story, working alongside creators/executive producers Murphy and Falchuk, and was showrunner of Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan for FX and Fox 21 TV Studios last year.

“Tim is one of Ryan and Brad’s most trusted collaborators on both FX’s number one series, American Horror Story and Fox’s number one series, 9-1-1,” said 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “He’s a brilliant writer who is endlessly creative and can do just about anything. Keeping him at 20th was a huge priority for us and for Ryan and Brad, and this deal ensures these two prized series remain strong for years to come.”

Quipped Minear, “I’m pleased to be able continue my collaboration with 20th, Dana and Gary and Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. And I wasn’t about to give up this parking space.”

Minear is repped by WME, The Shuman Company and Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman.

Minear is one of several showrunners on 20th TV’s roster to sign new overalls with the studio, which may be folded into Disney-ABC if Disney’s acquisition of key 21st Century Fox assets goes through. The list includes Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.