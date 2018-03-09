The world is calling for the emergency services after Ryan Murphy’s procedural police drama 9-1-1 was sold in more than 100 territories including to Sky in the UK.

The series, which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, has been sold across Europe, Asia and Latin America by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution (TCFTVD). Sky Living has picked up the drama in the UK and will air it later this year.

9-1-1, which launched on Fox on January 3, explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. It was renewed for a second season in January after becoming a ratings hit for the broadcast network.

Elsewhere, it was licensed by TCFTVD in Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Belgium, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Norway, Hungary, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, India, the Philippines and Central and Latin America.

The show was created by Murphy, who recently struck a landmark deal with Netflix, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear and was produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

“Developed by one of our industry’s strongest creative teams with an award-winning cast, 9-1-1 proves the audience demand for compelling procedural dramas remains incredibly high,” said Gina Brogi, President of Global Distribution, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. “9-1-1is yet another great example of how our global sales team can strategically take a solid U.S. procedural and position it to be an international hit in a highly competitive marketplace.”