The Real O’Neals alum Matt Shively and Young & Hungry star Emily Osment will lead the cast of CBS’ hybrid comedy pilot 25. Denée Benton (Lifetime’s UnReal) and Jessie Ennis (HBO’s Veep) will co-star in the pilot, which Chris Koch has come on board to direct.

Osment is coming off a starring turn as Gabi Diamond on Freeform’s Young & Hungry, which is expected to end after five seasons. She is done with the series, and the CBS pilot has her in first position.

Written by Hilary Winston, 25 centers on twentysomething Kyle (Shively), who comes to Austin to finally convince his old best friend from camp, Kate (Osment), that they are perfect for each other. Unfortunately, she just got engaged. A lot of guys would give up; Kyle is not one of those guys. But to Kyle’s surprise, even though he came to town looking for “the one,” he might end up with much more than that.

Shively’s Kyle is a smart, intense and confident young man who has moved to Austin ostensibly to start his own software company. But he’s really in town to declare his love for Kate.

Osment’s Kate is a fun, competitive, bright medical student. Kyle may have been in love with her for the past decade or so — but as far as Kate is concerned, he is strictly in the friend zone. She is delighted when her longtime boyfriend Jimmy proposes to her, just after Kyle arrives in town.

Benton will play Morgan, Kate’s roommate and best friend. Morgan knows right away that Kyle is angling to win Kate away from her fiancé — and although she understands Kyle’s feelings, she wants to protect Kate from getting hurt.

Ennis will play Becca, Kate and Morgan’s good friend, who can be “the life (or death)” of the party based on her mood.

Winston and Koch executive produce alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

Osment co-stars with a one-year deal on Chuck Lorre’s upcoming Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method after recurring on his CBS sitcom Mom. Shively played Jimmy O’Neal on ABC’s The Real O’Neals and also co-starred in the movie Power Rangers. Benton, known for her role as contestant Ruby Carter on UnReal, was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Ennis next will be seen in New Line’s Life of the Party.

Shively is repped by Gersh and RKM. Osment is with ICM Partners, Management 360 and attorney Bill Sobel. Benton is repped by WME, Perennial Entertainment and attorney Shreck Rose Dappello Adams. Ennis is repped by UTA and Underground.