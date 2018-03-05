The 90th Oscars is back, and so is Deadline’s irreverent annual live blog. Tonight we’ll get answers to pressing questions. Will Jimmy Kimmel and producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd finish in triumph this year, as they were doing last Oscarcast until a Tweet-distracted PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong Best Picture envelope? Will Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway get it right this time as they return to present the evening’s final prize? And have they smartly stashed that dunder-headed accountant in the back room far from the envelopes with a visor, soup-stained shirt and calculator, which is where accountants belong?
Will The Shape of Water win, even as some pundits predict that the woke thriller Get Out will put Guillermo del Toro and cohorts in the Sunken Place thanks to a preferential ballot system too boring to explain here? Will Frances McDormand smile when presented Best Actress in what seems as big a lock as Allison Janney in I, Tonya, and will Janney bring the ear-pecking bird that accessorized her performance? Will all the awkward moments be reserved for the red carpet after press debated if Ryan Seacrest should have revived his American Idol signoff “Seacrest Out!” after disputed sexual harassment allegations resurfaced last week? Let the games begin!
Dawn suggests this musical number is a bit “It’s a Small World”. Just passing that on.
We’ll see how Guillermo feels about that later tonight, shall we?
It’s the first win for The Shape of Water. Paul Austerberry’s production design on this movie was exceptional given the limited budget. Standing on those sets was a sight to behold.
WINNER: PRODUCTION DESIGN – THE SHAPE OF WATER; Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
And The Shape of Water is on the board!
Rather classy shot at President Trump’s stance on immigration.
And there we go. Lupita and Kumail make a point on immigrant dreamers. “We stand with you.” Nicely done.
Or we have some more outspoken moments still to come. It’s early days.
It seemed at the Globes they started playing off the men just as they were walking up to accept their award. Don’t you think the Globes made it possible for these Oscars to be less polemical and more fun?
If it’s true there’s no grand fanfare for overlong speeches this year, and that one would probably have been played off in recent years, I’m all for it. This is the biggest moment in peoples’ careers. Playing them off after a minute or so never sat well with me.
No jet ski for this half of the Dunkirk sound team, though.
A double win for Dunkirk. It is now leading, by default.
WINNER: SOUND MIXING – DUNKIRK, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
They have set the high bar.
Wow these guys might be in the lead for the jet ski now…
Good call. Hard to beat the sounds of bullets whizzing by in Dolby sound. As Jimmy Kimmel told Deadline the other day, if you saw Dunkirk on an iPhone, it was like eating truffle pasta with a plastic fork.
Dunkirk, of course, also had Sound Editing.
WINNER: SOUND EDITING – DUNKIRK, Richard King and Alex Gibson
Ansel Elgort is in one of the films nominated in this category. Isn’t that some kind of conflict of interest?
Joe, is that the theme music from love actually?
You’re ragging on this accountant pretty hard here. What’s the statute of limitations?
Has that accountant from last year begun working for the Academy? they have sent out transcripts of backstage interviews. We were just sent the interview with Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester By The Sea. I thought Casey was sitting this year out.
Mary J. Blige *and* Sufjan Stevens, Mike. These are the twin pillars of greatness.
You can’t give the Oscars a grade when they’ve handed out three awards. It is very good but I miss Matt Damon
A great performance, and I hope Blige has a long acting career ahead.
Aretha Franklin hand picked Jennifer Hudson to play her in that movie that MGM is putting together. She has the Oscar and the pipes. But I have to say, Mary J Blige could have nailed that too. Hard to remember the last time I saw a singer make that kind of transition to the screen. Such a disciplined, unglamorous performance that totally anchored Mudbound. And now she gets to return to diva status here on the Oscars.
I’m giving this Oscar show five stars already.
The first of our musical performances. How can a show featuring performances from Mary J. Blige AND Sufjan Stevens not become the greatest show ever presented?
OK, what are the odds Russia hacks next year’s Oscars?
Big win for Netflix on Icarus. Take that, Peter Bart!
WINNER: DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – ICARUS, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
OK Mike, you’ll definitely have seen every one of these documentaries. What should win here?
Wow, did Jimmy just filch Seth Meyers line about Hope leaving the White House a year ago?
Yeah, I wasn’t a big Hostiles fan, I’m afraid.
I had my christians mixed up. How could you defile the star of Hostiles? He killed that role and should have been nominated. Keep it up, Joe, and it’s going to be Go Time for me and you.
Actually, Bale is pretty great in Newsies, it has to be said.
That was Christian Slater, who is *excellent*.
Obviously you didn’t see Heathers.
I’m not going to engage in that kind of negativity. (Christian Bale)
I thought Phantom Thread was the most unexpectedly funny movie. When his muse was buttering toast or moving the chair…this movie was louder than Transformers. Daniel Day-Lewis’ reactions were priceless. Shall we sit here and name the actors we’d like to see retire instead of him?
Gee, a movie called “Phantom Thread” winning a Costume Design Oscar. Whodathunk it?
WINNER: COSTUME DESIGN – PHANTOM THREAD, Mark Bridges
You know the accountants are the ones that stuff the envelopes, though, right?
Good spot. Indeed hard to screw up, with 250 size typeface. This seems like it is accountant proof.
Oh take a look at the way they’ve redesigned these Oscar envelopes. There can be no mistaking the categories tonight, huh?
Eva Marie Saint, if anyone deserves a Standing O it’s this woman.
Wait, what? The only question is, what is the best story arc. Grant’s is great, but I think right now I am really feeling that Colin Firth love story arc.
To film, to art, to good taste.
I am not rising to any Love, Actually bait tonight Mike. Sensible people know that film is a scourge.
I still think Hugh Grant is Britain’s best Prime Minister. But Gary Oldman is good as Churchill. Thoughts, Joe? You are British, i think.
What a story Kazu has. He quit the industry after a miserable experience on The Grinch. Oldman had to tempt him back. He thought Kazu was the only one that could get the job done.
WINNER: MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – DARKEST HOUR, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Hey Armie Hammer. Bobby Vinton wants his velvet tux back!
What a year Searchlight has had. They’ve got one hell of a staff at that studio and they’re backing the right kind of movies. Let’s hope that continues in the wake of this acquistion.
Killer acceptance speech by Sam Rockwell. And the first Oscar for Fox Searchlight. Disney doesn’t have much in these Oscars. Hopefully Bob Iger is watching anyway as he tries to figure out how to gut Fox when Disney acquires it.
Wow Rockwell really does want the jet-ski. Nice shoutout to Philip Seymour Hoffman at the end.
What a stacked category. Five wonderful performances.
WINNER: ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – SAM ROCKWELL, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Not the time for Ricky Gervais, right now. And the Globes was a funeral this year, don’t forget. Oscars needs to balance humor with class. Kimmel is the perfect host.
The man missing from this category: Michael Stuhlbarg. For that speech in Call Me by Your Name alone. But also for Shape and The Post. What an actor, bafflingly unrecognized tonight.
Sam Rockwell’s going to win, but damn was Willem Dafoe great in Florida Project.
Kimmel knows how to meter an awards show intro so that it’s perfectly sober and perfectly funny. I tend to prefer a slightly more risque MC though. Ricky Gervais mocking the audience is my favored speed. Maybe it’s a British thing?
I love the montages. It is the 90th, after all. hopefully a new generation will seek out those classic films. And watch on their iPhones.
Here we go with the customary Montage Of Movies bit.
Too early to suggest that Jimmy Kimmel just be the Oscar host from here on in? The guy just gets it.
first time the words Helen Mirren and jet ski used in the same sentence
What a kicker with the jet-ski. Helen Mirren makes a pretty great prize-stroker.
He’s wearing a handkerchief with the Shape wallpaper pattern on it. I’m planning to steal that from him later, fyi. Don’t tell anyone.
As svelte as you and me, Mike.
Guillermo del Toro looking svelte
Unfortunate? Interesting choice of word for what happened last year.
Good thing the world at large doesn’t oscar vote. They would have thought Lady Bird was a biopic about LBJ’s wife. In any case, if there was a film to upset Shape of Water, it would be Get Out or Three Billboards. But i think that Shape of Water will win the day.
I guess those categories – Best Picture excepted – wound up being fairly predictable, huh? If any of those folks *don’t* win tonight, we have a surprise on our hands.
As for your predictions, way to go out on a limb, Joe!
I thought that the oscars would start with Jimmy Kimmel introducing Moonlight’s cast and filmmakers to give the speech they didn’t really get to after the snafu. Kimmel said they offered, and the filmmakers said, nah. we’re good. that was gracious. But I love how they owned the mistake and the commercials for the Oscarcast with Beatty were very funny
We’re a few minutes away from this show getting on the road. My final predictions: Gary Oldman for Best Actor, Frances McDormand for Best Actress, Sam Rockwell for Supporting Actor, Allison Janney for Supporting Actress, Guillermo del Toro for Director and for Best Picture? I’m going Shape, but I would like the record to state that I do believe Lady Bird could be the big surprise.
I wound up agreeing with you on Wind River. I wasn’t a fan out of Sundance, but Sheridan went into that festival knowing he had some more work to do, and in search of the money to do it. When I screened his release version later, a fair movie had become an excellent piece of work. I would have been happy to see it on this list.
But I can’t be cynical about the selection we’ve ended up with here. If any of the four films I mentioned were to win tonight, it’d be hard to disagree with the result.
People say the eccentricities of the preferrential ballot made it possible for Moonlight’s upset last year. I just don’t know. It is one of those years where no matter the film, if it wins you would be hard pressed to complain. That doesn’t happen often. By the way, my favorite film of 2017 wasn’t nominated. I thought Wind River was spectacular, and so moving. The association with Weinstein and that scandal put the film in a bad spot, and the Native American tribes that took over the awards marketing didn’t do enough advertising to be a factor here. But I think the film was terrific and that writer/director Taylor Sheridan is to movies what Cormac McCarthy is to literature.
So, Mike, since you mentioned Get Out, do you buy the scuttlebutt of the last few days that it could take Best Picture tonight? The preferential ballot has made predicting the big prize that much more difficult – I actually like that about it. I think Shape and Three Billboards are in prime position here tonight, but I also feel that a surprise could come from Lady Bird or Get Out.
That speech was almost definitely the best awards show speech I’ve ever witnessed. We put Dee on the cover of one of our print editions this year. I feel she deserved a Director nomination for Mudbound, a truly singular work. I am thrilled she gets to leave this season, at the very least, as an Oscar nominee (she got a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for the movie). I think she’s got a big career ahead.
On Shape of Water, the Spirits probably didn’t believe he could put that much production value on the screen for less than the $20 million budget cap. I’m sure there was manipulation there, but it was pretty cool to see Get Out have a few moments. I spent time with Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya for our last Oscar cover, where they dissected the formula that kept that “woke” genre film on track. Those two guys, more reason to feel good about the future of movies in an uncertain time.
Do you agree with me that the best moment of the Spirit Awards was the electric speech Dee Rees gave in Mudbound winning the John Cassevetes Award? In a tough awards season, for me she is one of the bright spots, a young confident filmmaker who makes you feel good about the future of this business.
Shape also suffered when the Independent Spirit Awards nominations were announced. How can a film like that—a frontrunner everywhere else, and clearly within their budget cap—not make the grade? Perhaps they didn’t feel it… or perhaps the level of its ambition made it easy for third parties to suggest that it cost more than it actually did. I was there: I saw the way del Toro had to make every last cent go further.
One more on the #MeToo and #TimesUp stuff that will certainly be part of tonight’s mix. James Franco was Spirit Awards nominated for Best Actor for The Disaster Artist and when his name was called, nobody applauded like they did for everyone else. Worst thing that ever happened to that guy was winning the Golden Globe and wearing the lapel pin. It cost him an Oscar nom for a most worthy performance and seems to have really hurt his career. He should have been transparent, immediately. Big mistake.
This season is a long ride, and so many of these kinds of stories pop up each year that it’s hard not to believe dirty tricks campaigns are going on behind the scenes. You have to come to your own conclusions about where each of these negative stories come from.
If there is merit to those claims, we will cover them when they are adjudicated by the courts. But the timing of that suit smacked of the dirty trickstering that is the most unsavory part of the Oscar race. Possible that someone with a horse in the race wanted to hobble the frontrunner?
(PS, I know dolphins aren’t orcas. But Free Willy has more in common with that play than Shape does, and that’s actually about an orca.)
Rimshot! I will say I thought it crappy they chose to seek publicity the day that Oscar voters began filling out their final ballots. I always found Guillermo to be a man of integrity who has always been generous about his influences. He has two houses filled with life sized figures of those influences. I was glad that Deadline gave him a chance to explain to the voters.
God-awful puns aside, did anyone really buy the timing of that lawsuit? I don’t think it affected voters one jot. A scratch under the surface made the “similarities” between the two works evaporate almost instantly.
It was clearly an orca-strated campaign, if you ask me.
By the way, do you think his Oscar chances were hurt by that lawsuit by the kid of that playwright Paul Zindel and his 1969 play about a custodian trying to liberate a dolphin. And is it fair to say that the allegation was that The Shape of Water re-porpoised that play for the movie?
Look we have to confess to our joint bias here Mike: Guillermo is not just the director of The Shape of Water. He’s also been our personal trainer for the year. It’s no wonder we look the same as we did six months ago.
So I texted that joke to Guillermo and he suggested we join him on the Clean diet. And we each lost about 25 pounds. And put the weight back on in the stress of the Oscar race. Fun while it lasted though!
Or maybe it was Big and Tall, I mean the Rodney reference. I should note here that both of us lost some weight on the Clean diet. It started after you, Joe, mentioned that despite the years I have been writing about Guillermo del Toro, you felt that you had become his go-to at Deadline because of your terrific Oscar story on him. I said, if you and I were drowning, and Guillermo could jump in and save one of us, that we would all three drown.
Those statements from Weinstein’s legal reps have been mind-boggling in their tone-deafness.
As to who am I wearing, think the Regular Guy look that Rodney Dangerfield employed in Back To School
Bottom line is Seacrest’s defense was lame and he misread the moment. Some of this stuff boggles the mind. I read a piece in the Times of London where Harvey Weinstein’s attorney basically said that if a woman chose to demean herself by sleeping with his client for career gain, that was unfortunate but it’s not rape. That seems a crazy statement to make, insulting to the women, but also Weinstein. You could not make this stuff up.
As we learned from the Weinstein stories, those payoffs weren’t always so clear-cut. I just watched Frontline’s take on that story. Zelda Perkins thought her settlement with Weinstein would put a stop to his alleged abuses. She didn’t know until last year, when all the stories started to break, that that didn’t happen. There’s still a lot about this Seacrest story left to play out.
If Seacrest and E! felt that investigation was credible, why didn’t they release the results? He claimed the alleged victim sought a payoff. She denied it in Variety. Something like that ought to be verifiable. So which is it?
By the way, we’re here in the Deadline war-room for the night. I’ve arrived in a rather dashing tux. Who are you wearing, Mike Fleming?
The fact that these stories are emerging after years of women feeling they couldn’t speak up – that’s what’s important right now. Let due process convict or acquit Seacrest. But until that happens, perhaps he shouldn’t be around.
It has been so hard doing this job. I can’t tell if the report about Seacrest was fair. After Variety published, they sent emails to every publicist with someone on the red carpet, asking would the client speak to Seacrest. Journalism or witch hunting?
Taraji P. Henson just told Seacrest: “The universe has a way of taking care of good people, do you know what I mean?” If that isn’t the best shade of the night… Trust Taraji to deliver.
It illustrates the dilemma with the desire to wash out the detritus, with the potential unfairness of a lack of due process. He denied these allegations and an E! investigation backed him up. But what was he thinking when he took a victory lap in a Hollywood Reporter guest column? It was like a victory lap: hey, I’m not a molester!
I kind of wish Sacha Baron Cohen was around this year to deal with the Seacrest situation.
It’s a distraction; in a year in which TimesUp and MeToo have dominated the conversation, and long-overdue change has been happening, for E! not to line up an alternate plan seems a mistake.
So Joe, I think that the normally inane “what are you wearing” E! red carpet interviews have been bearable, wondering if Seacrest would have worse dumped on him in #TimesUp anger than when Sacha Baron Cohen coated his jacket with the ashes of Kim Jong Il. Should he have sat this one out?