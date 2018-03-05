The 90th Oscars is back, and so is Deadline’s irreverent annual live blog. Tonight we’ll get answers to pressing questions. Will Jimmy Kimmel and producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd finish in triumph this year, as they were doing last Oscarcast until a Tweet-distracted PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong Best Picture envelope? Will Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway get it right this time as they return to present the evening’s final prize? And have they smartly stashed that dunder-headed accountant in the back room far from the envelopes with a visor, soup-stained shirt and calculator, which is where accountants belong?

Will The Shape of Water win, even as some pundits predict that the woke thriller Get Out will put Guillermo del Toro and cohorts in the Sunken Place thanks to a preferential ballot system too boring to explain here? Will Frances McDormand smile when presented Best Actress in what seems as big a lock as Allison Janney in I, Tonya, and will Janney bring the ear-pecking bird that accessorized her performance? Will all the awkward moments be reserved for the red carpet after press debated if Ryan Seacrest should have revived his American Idol signoff “Seacrest Out!” after disputed sexual harassment allegations resurfaced last week? Let the games begin!