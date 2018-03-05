The 90th Oscars is back, and so is Deadline’s irreverent annual live blog. Tonight we’ll get answers to pressing questions. Will Jimmy Kimmel and producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd finish in triumph this year, as they were doing last Oscarcast until a Tweet-distracted PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant handed Warren Beatty the wrong Best Picture envelope? Will Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway get it right this time as they return to present the evening’s final prize? And have they smartly stashed that dunder-headed accountant in the back room far from the envelopes with a visor, soup-stained shirt and calculator, which is where accountants belong?

Will The Shape of Water win, even as some pundits predict that the woke thriller Get Out will put Guillermo del Toro and cohorts in the Sunken Place thanks to a preferential ballot system too boring to explain here? Will Frances McDormand smile when presented Best Actress in what seems as big a lock as Allison Janney in I, Tonya, and will Janney bring the ear-pecking bird that accessorized her performance? Will all the awkward moments be reserved for the red carpet after press debated if Ryan Seacrest should have revived his American Idol signoff “Seacrest Out!” after disputed sexual harassment allegations resurfaced last week? Let the games begin!

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:18 pm

They are so lucky.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:18 pm

It is new to the four people reading this Blog

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:18 pm

That joke wasn’t very funny when you made it for the first time on Friday. But you go with it.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:17 pm

That looks about right.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:16 pm

btw, joe, i won a very important award this weekend from the publicists guild, so at least one of us won’t walk away empty handed. I took a picture of it:

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:16 pm

Dawn suggests this musical number is a bit “It’s a Small World”. Just passing that on.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:13 pm

I mean, about giving me a handkerchief!!! 

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:12 pm

Ouch

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:12 pm

We’ll see how Guillermo feels about that later tonight, shall we?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:12 pm

You deserve nothing

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:11 pm

Goddamn, I really want one of these Shape of Water handerchiefs.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:11 pm

It’s the first win for The Shape of Water. Paul Austerberry’s production design on this movie was exceptional given the limited budget. Standing on those sets was a sight to behold.

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20186:11 pm

WINNER: PRODUCTION DESIGN – THE SHAPE OF WATERProduction Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set  Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:11 pm

And The Shape of Water is on the board!

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:09 pm

Rather classy shot at President Trump’s stance on immigration.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:09 pm

And there we go. Lupita and Kumail make a point on immigrant dreamers. “We stand with you.” Nicely done.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:07 pm

Or we have some more outspoken moments still to come. It’s early days.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:06 pm

It seemed at the Globes they started playing off the men just as they were walking up to accept their award. Don’t you think the Globes made it possible for these Oscars to be less polemical and more fun?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:04 pm

If it’s true there’s no grand fanfare for overlong speeches this year, and that one would probably have been played off in recent years, I’m all for it. This is the biggest moment in peoples’ careers. Playing them off after a minute or so never sat well with me.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:03 pm

Those guys got off just before Lakeith took the stage.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:02 pm

No jet ski for this half of the Dunkirk sound team, though.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:01 pm

A double win for Dunkirk. It is now leading, by default.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:01 pm

They have to engrave those jet skis, just like the Oscar statues. It will take time.

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20186:01 pm

WINNER: SOUND MIXING – DUNKIRK, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:00 pm

PS, do you think they have to take the jet ski tonight or can they come back for it later? I don’t know if stretch limos have a towbar…

Mike Fleming March 4, 20186:00 pm

They have set the high bar.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20186:00 pm

Wow these guys might be in the lead for the jet ski now…

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:59 pm

Good call. Hard to beat the sounds of bullets whizzing by in Dolby sound. As Jimmy Kimmel told Deadline the other day, if you saw Dunkirk on an iPhone, it was like eating truffle pasta with a plastic fork.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:59 pm

Dunkirk, of course, also had Sound Editing.

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20185:58 pm

WINNER: SOUND EDITING – DUNKIRKRichard King and Alex Gibson

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:58 pm

I don’t know much about Sound Editing, but I have to say, Baby Driver definitely had it. And it was pretty good. Maybe. I think.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:57 pm

Ansel Elgort is in one of the films nominated in this category. Isn’t that some kind of conflict of interest?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:56 pm

No comment.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:55 pm

Joe, is that the theme music from love actually?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:55 pm

You’re ragging on this accountant pretty hard here. What’s the statute of limitations?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:54 pm

Has that accountant from last year begun working for the Academy? they have sent out transcripts of backstage interviews. We were just sent the interview with Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester By The Sea. I thought Casey was sitting this year out.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:48 pm

Mary J. Blige *and* Sufjan Stevens, Mike. These are the twin pillars of greatness.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:48 pm

You can’t give the Oscars a grade when they’ve handed out three awards. It is very good but I miss Matt Damon

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:47 pm

A great performance, and I hope Blige has a long acting career ahead.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:46 pm

Aretha Franklin hand picked Jennifer Hudson to play her in that movie that MGM is putting together. She has the Oscar and the pipes. But I have to say, Mary J Blige could have nailed that too. Hard to remember the last time I saw a singer make that kind of transition to the screen. Such a disciplined, unglamorous performance that totally anchored Mudbound. And now she gets to return to diva status here on the Oscars.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:45 pm

I’m giving this Oscar show five stars already.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:44 pm

The first of our musical performances. How can a show featuring performances from Mary J. Blige AND Sufjan Stevens not become the greatest show ever presented?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:43 pm

I’d rather an Oscar than a jet-ski.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:42 pm

They aren’t winning the jet ski

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:41 pm

OK, what are the odds Russia hacks next year’s Oscars?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:41 pm

Big win for Netflix on Icarus. Take that, Peter Bart!

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20185:40 pm

WINNER: DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – ICARUS, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:40 pm

A documentary, probably

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:39 pm

OK Mike, you’ll definitely have seen every one of these documentaries. What should win here?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:39 pm

It might get worse.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:39 pm

“filch”. I am not a fan of that word. Urgh.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:38 pm

Wow, did Jimmy just filch Seth Meyers line about Hope leaving the White House a year ago?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:38 pm

Yeah, I wasn’t a big Hostiles fan, I’m afraid.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:37 pm

I had my christians mixed up. How could you defile the star of Hostiles? He killed that role and should have been nominated. Keep it up, Joe, and it’s going to be Go Time for me and you.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:37 pm

Actually, Bale is pretty great in Newsies, it has to be said.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:36 pm

That was Christian Slater, who is *excellent*.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:36 pm

Obviously you didn’t see Heathers.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:34 pm

I’m not going to engage in that kind of negativity. (Christian Bale)

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:32 pm

I thought Phantom Thread was the most unexpectedly funny movie. When his muse was buttering toast or moving the chair…this movie was louder than Transformers. Daniel Day-Lewis’ reactions were priceless. Shall we sit here and name the actors we’d like to see retire instead of him?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:32 pm

(Congrats to Mark Bridges etc.)

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:32 pm

Gee, a movie called “Phantom Thread” winning a Costume Design Oscar. Whodathunk it?

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20185:31 pm

WINNER: COSTUME DESIGN – PHANTOM THREAD, Mark Bridges

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:31 pm

They are also known to Tweet

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:31 pm

Eva is not winning the jet ski

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:31 pm

You know the accountants are the ones that stuff the envelopes, though, right?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:30 pm

Good spot. Indeed hard to screw up, with 250 size typeface. This seems like it is accountant proof.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:29 pm

Oh take a look at the way they’ve redesigned these Oscar envelopes. There can be no mistaking the categories tonight, huh?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:29 pm

(Ignoring you)

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:29 pm

Eva Marie Saint, if anyone deserves a Standing O it’s this woman.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:28 pm

Wait, what? The only question is, what is the best story arc. Grant’s is great, but I think right now I am really feeling that Colin Firth love story arc.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:28 pm

To film, to art, to good taste.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:28 pm

I am not rising to any Love, Actually bait tonight Mike. Sensible people know that film is a scourge.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:27 pm

I still think Hugh Grant is Britain’s best Prime Minister. But Gary Oldman is good as Churchill. Thoughts, Joe? You are British, i think.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:27 pm

What a story Kazu has. He quit the industry after a miserable experience on The Grinch. Oldman had to tempt him back. He thought Kazu was the only one that could get the job done.

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20185:26 pm

WINNER: MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – DARKEST HOUR, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:26 pm

I think that reference is a bit before my time, Mike.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:26 pm

Hey Armie Hammer. Bobby Vinton wants his velvet tux back!

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:22 pm

What a year Searchlight has had. They’ve got one hell of a staff at that studio and they’re backing the right kind of movies. Let’s hope that continues in the wake of this acquistion.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:20 pm

Killer acceptance speech by Sam Rockwell. And the first Oscar for Fox Searchlight. Disney doesn’t have much in these Oscars. Hopefully Bob Iger is watching anyway as he tries to figure out how to gut Fox when Disney acquires it.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:20 pm

Wow Rockwell really does want the jet-ski. Nice shoutout to Philip Seymour Hoffman at the end.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:18 pm

What a stacked category. Five wonderful performances.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:18 pm

That means I’m running 100% on my predictions this year. No big deal.

Patrick Hipes March 4, 20185:18 pm

WINNER: ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – SAM ROCKWELL, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:17 pm

Not the time for Ricky Gervais, right now. And the Globes was a funeral this year, don’t forget. Oscars needs to balance humor with class. Kimmel is the perfect host.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:17 pm

The man missing from this category: Michael Stuhlbarg. For that speech in Call Me by Your Name alone. But also for Shape and The Post. What an actor, bafflingly unrecognized tonight.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:16 pm

Sam Rockwell’s going to win, but damn was Willem Dafoe great in Florida Project.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:16 pm

Kimmel knows how to meter an awards show intro so that it’s perfectly sober and perfectly funny. I tend to prefer a slightly more risque MC though. Ricky Gervais mocking the audience is my favored speed. Maybe it’s a British thing?

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:15 pm

I love the montages. It is the 90th, after all. hopefully a new generation will seek out those classic films. And watch on their iPhones.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:14 pm

Here we go with the customary Montage Of Movies bit.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:14 pm

Too early to suggest that Jimmy Kimmel just be the Oscar host from here on in? The guy just gets it.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:14 pm

What are you talking about Mike? I’m always jet-skiing with the Dame.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:13 pm

first time the words Helen Mirren and jet ski used in the same sentence

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:13 pm

What a kicker with the jet-ski. Helen Mirren makes a pretty great prize-stroker.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:12 pm

He’s wearing a handkerchief with the Shape wallpaper pattern on it. I’m planning to steal that from him later, fyi. Don’t tell anyone.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:12 pm

Clean diet shout out!

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:12 pm

As svelte as you and me, Mike.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:11 pm

Guillermo del Toro looking svelte

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:10 pm

He makes due with the famous manager James “Baby Doll” Dixon

Mike Fleming March 4, 20185:09 pm

btw, jimmy kimmel not repped by WME

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:04 pm

Unfortunate? Interesting choice of word for what happened last year.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:02 pm

Do they have enough crystals on this set?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:01 pm

This newsreel bit is a solid start. 

Joe Utichi March 4, 20185:00 pm

Here we go.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:59 pm

Good thing the world at large doesn’t oscar vote. They would have thought Lady Bird was a biopic about LBJ’s wife. In any case, if there was a film to upset Shape of Water, it would be Get Out or Three Billboards. But i think that Shape of Water will win the day.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:58 pm

I guess those categories – Best Picture excepted – wound up being fairly predictable, huh? If any of those folks *don’t* win tonight, we have a surprise on our hands.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:57 pm

As for your predictions, way to go out on a limb, Joe!

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:57 pm

I thought that the oscars would start with Jimmy Kimmel introducing Moonlight’s cast and filmmakers to give the speech they didn’t really get to after the snafu. Kimmel said they offered, and the filmmakers said, nah. we’re good. that was gracious. But I love how they owned the mistake and the commercials for the Oscarcast with Beatty were very funny

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:56 pm

We’re a few minutes away from this show getting on the road. My final predictions: Gary Oldman for Best Actor, Frances McDormand for Best Actress, Sam Rockwell for Supporting Actor, Allison Janney for Supporting Actress, Guillermo del Toro for Director and for Best Picture? I’m going Shape, but I would like the record to state that I do believe Lady Bird could be the big surprise.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:52 pm

I wound up agreeing with you on Wind River. I wasn’t a fan out of Sundance, but Sheridan went into that festival knowing he had some more work to do, and in search of the money to do it. When I screened his release version later, a fair movie had become an excellent piece of work. I would have been happy to see it on this list.

But I can’t be cynical about the selection we’ve ended up with here. If any of the four films I mentioned were to win tonight, it’d be hard to disagree with the result.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:48 pm

People say the eccentricities of the preferrential ballot made it possible for Moonlight’s upset last year. I just don’t know. It is one of those years where no matter the film, if it wins you would be hard pressed to complain. That doesn’t happen often. By the way, my favorite film of 2017 wasn’t nominated. I thought Wind River was spectacular, and so moving. The association with Weinstein and that scandal put the film in a bad spot, and the Native American tribes that took over the awards marketing didn’t do enough advertising to be a factor here. But I think the film was terrific and that writer/director Taylor Sheridan is to movies what Cormac McCarthy is to literature.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:45 pm

So, Mike, since you mentioned Get Out, do you buy the scuttlebutt of the last few days that it could take Best Picture tonight? The preferential ballot has made predicting the big prize that much more difficult – I actually like that about it. I think Shape and Three Billboards are in prime position here tonight, but I also feel that a surprise could come from Lady Bird or Get Out.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:44 pm

That speech was almost definitely the best awards show speech I’ve ever witnessed. We put Dee on the cover of one of our print editions this year. I feel she deserved a Director nomination for Mudbound, a truly singular work. I am thrilled she gets to leave this season, at the very least, as an Oscar nominee (she got a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for the movie).  I think she’s got a big career ahead.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:44 pm

On Shape of Water, the Spirits probably didn’t believe he could put that much production value on the screen for less than the $20 million budget cap. I’m sure there was manipulation there, but it was pretty cool to see Get Out have a few moments. I spent time with Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya for our last Oscar cover, where they dissected the formula that kept that “woke” genre film on track. Those two guys, more reason to feel good about the future of movies in an uncertain time.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:41 pm

Do you agree with me that the best moment of the Spirit Awards was the electric speech Dee Rees gave in Mudbound winning the John Cassevetes Award? In a tough awards season, for me she is one of the bright spots, a young confident filmmaker who makes you feel good about the future of this business.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:38 pm

Shape also suffered when the Independent Spirit Awards nominations were announced. How can a film like that—a frontrunner everywhere else, and clearly within their budget cap—not make the grade? Perhaps they didn’t feel it… or perhaps the level of its ambition made it easy for third parties to suggest that it cost more than it actually did. I was there: I saw the way del Toro had to make every last cent go further. 

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:37 pm

One more on the #MeToo and #TimesUp stuff that will certainly be part of tonight’s mix. James Franco was Spirit Awards nominated for Best Actor for The Disaster Artist and when his name was called, nobody applauded like they did for everyone else. Worst thing that ever happened to that guy was winning the Golden Globe and wearing the lapel pin. It cost him an Oscar nom for a most worthy performance and seems to have really hurt his career. He should have been transparent, immediately. Big mistake.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:36 pm

This season is a long ride, and so many of these kinds of stories pop up each year that it’s hard not to believe dirty tricks campaigns are going on behind the scenes. You have to come to your own conclusions about where each of these negative stories come from. 

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:31 pm

If there is merit to those claims, we will cover them when they are adjudicated by the courts. But the timing of that suit smacked of the dirty trickstering that is the most unsavory part of the Oscar race. Possible that someone with a horse in the race wanted to hobble the frontrunner?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:30 pm

(PS, I know dolphins aren’t orcas. But Free Willy has more in common with that play than Shape does, and that’s actually about an orca.)

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:29 pm

Rimshot! I will say I thought it crappy they chose to seek publicity the day that Oscar voters began filling out their final ballots. I always found Guillermo to be a man of integrity who has always been generous about his influences. He has two houses filled with life sized figures of those influences. I was glad that Deadline gave him a chance to explain to the voters.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:28 pm

God-awful puns aside, did anyone really buy the timing of that lawsuit? I don’t think it affected voters one jot. A scratch under the surface made the “similarities” between the two works evaporate almost instantly.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:27 pm

It was clearly an orca-strated campaign, if you ask me.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:26 pm

By the way, do you think his Oscar chances were hurt by that lawsuit by the kid of that playwright Paul Zindel and his 1969 play about a custodian trying to liberate a dolphin. And is it fair to say that the allegation was that The Shape of Water re-porpoised that play for the movie?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:25 pm

Look we have to confess to our joint bias here Mike: Guillermo is not just the director of The Shape of Water. He’s also been our personal trainer for the year. It’s no wonder we look the same as we did six months ago.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:23 pm

So I texted that joke to Guillermo and he suggested we join him on the Clean diet. And we each lost about 25 pounds. And put the weight back on in the stress of the Oscar race. Fun while it lasted though!

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:22 pm

Or maybe it was Big and Tall, I mean the Rodney reference. I should note here that both of us lost some weight on the Clean diet. It started after you, Joe, mentioned that despite the years I have been writing about Guillermo del Toro, you felt that you had become his go-to at Deadline because of your terrific Oscar story on him. I said, if you and I were drowning, and Guillermo could jump in and save one of us, that we would all three drown.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:21 pm

Those statements from Weinstein’s legal reps have been mind-boggling in their tone-deafness.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:18 pm

As to who am I wearing, think the Regular Guy look that Rodney Dangerfield employed in Back To School

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:18 pm

Bottom line is Seacrest’s defense was lame and he misread the moment. Some of this stuff boggles the mind. I read a piece in the Times of London where Harvey Weinstein’s attorney basically said that if a woman chose to demean herself by sleeping with his client for career gain, that was unfortunate but it’s not rape. That seems a crazy statement to make, insulting to the women, but also Weinstein. You could not make this stuff up.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:17 pm

As we learned from the Weinstein stories, those payoffs weren’t always so clear-cut. I just watched Frontline’s take on that story. Zelda Perkins thought her settlement with Weinstein would put a stop to his alleged abuses. She didn’t know until last year, when all the stories started to break, that that didn’t happen. There’s still a lot about this Seacrest story left to play out.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:13 pm

If Seacrest and E! felt that investigation was credible, why didn’t they release the results? He claimed the alleged victim sought a payoff. She denied it in Variety. Something like that ought to be verifiable. So which is it?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:13 pm

By the way, we’re here in the Deadline war-room for the night. I’ve arrived in a rather dashing tux. Who are you wearing, Mike Fleming?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:13 pm

The fact that these stories are emerging after years of women feeling they couldn’t speak up – that’s what’s important right now. Let due process convict or acquit Seacrest. But until that happens, perhaps he shouldn’t be around.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:10 pm

It has been so hard doing this job. I can’t tell if the report about Seacrest was fair. After Variety published, they sent emails to every publicist with someone on the red carpet, asking would the client speak to Seacrest. Journalism or witch hunting?

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:09 pm

Taraji P. Henson just told Seacrest: “The universe has a way of taking care of good people, do you know what I mean?” If that isn’t the best shade of the night… Trust Taraji to deliver.

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:08 pm

It illustrates the dilemma with the desire to wash out the detritus, with the potential unfairness of a lack of due process. He denied these allegations and an E! investigation backed him up. But what was he thinking when he took a victory lap in a Hollywood Reporter guest column? It was like a victory lap: hey, I’m not a molester!

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:07 pm

I kind of wish Sacha Baron Cohen was around this year to deal with the Seacrest situation.

Joe Utichi March 4, 20184:06 pm

It’s a distraction; in a year in which TimesUp and MeToo have dominated the conversation, and long-overdue change has been happening, for E! not to line up an alternate plan seems a mistake. 

Mike Fleming March 4, 20184:04 pm

So Joe, I think that the normally inane “what are you wearing” E! red carpet interviews have been bearable, wondering if Seacrest would have worse dumped on him in #TimesUp anger than when Sacha Baron Cohen coated his jacket with the ashes of Kim Jong Il. Should he have sat this one out?