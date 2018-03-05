The 2017-18 awards season ends tonight with the 90th annual Academy Awards, and Deadline is updating the winners list as each trophy is handed out. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, but the 2018 show will address some topics that have taken center stage in just the past few months: #MeToo, #Time’s Up and the post-Parkland gun control debate.

But this remains Hollywood’s Big Night, and although there certainly are front-runners for the acting categories, this year’s Best Picture race is wide open. Will The Shape of Water claim the top prize after a fairly dominating trophy-show run? Will it be Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which bounced back to the forefront with a BAFTA win last week? Or maybe Get Out, which has a chance to pull off a rare feat: winning the Best Picture without winning another category.

So pour a glass of wine, bust out your Oscar ballot, follow Deadline’s live blog and enjoy the 90th annual Academy Awards. Here is tonight’s complete list of winners so far:

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

SOUND MIXING

DUNKIRK

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

SOUND EDITING

DUNKIRK

Richard King and Alex Gibson

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

ICARUS

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

COSTUME DESIGN

PHANTOM THREAD

Mark Bridges

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

DARKEST HOUR

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

SAM ROCKWELL

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri