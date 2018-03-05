The 2017-18 awards season ends tonight with the 90th annual Academy Awards, and Deadline is updating the winners list as each trophy is handed out. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a second consecutive year, but the 2018 show will address some topics that have taken center stage in just the past few months: #MeToo, #Time’s Up and the post-Parkland gun control debate.
But this remains Hollywood’s Big Night, and although there certainly are front-runners for the acting categories, this year’s Best Picture race is wide open. Will The Shape of Water claim the top prize after a fairly dominating trophy-show run? Will it be Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which bounced back to the forefront with a BAFTA win last week? Or maybe Get Out, which has a chance to pull off a rare feat: winning the Best Picture without winning another category.
So pour a glass of wine, bust out your Oscar ballot, follow Deadline’s live blog and enjoy the 90th annual Academy Awards. Here is tonight’s complete list of winners so far:
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
SOUND MIXING
DUNKIRK
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
SOUND EDITING
DUNKIRK
Richard King and Alex Gibson
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
ICARUS
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
COSTUME DESIGN
PHANTOM THREAD
Mark Bridges
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
DARKEST HOUR
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
SAM ROCKWELL
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri