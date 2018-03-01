American Horror Story alum John Carroll Lynch will lead the ensemble cast of CBS All Access’ original ensemble drama series $1, a mystery set in a small Rust Belt town in post-recession America, where a one-dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. Also set for series regular roles on the CBS TV Studios show are Philip Ettinger (Indignation), Chris Denham (WGNA’s Manhattan), Nathaniel Martello-White (BBC miniseries Collateral), Kirrilee Berger (Disney’s K.C. Undercover) and Gracie Lawrenceset (CBS’ The Good Wife), while Scandal co-star Jeff Perry, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and country singer Sturgill Simpson in his acting debut will recur.

Martello-White CBS All Access

In $1, the path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as its secrets are revealed.

Lynch will play Bud Carl, owner of the family business, Carl Steel, and beloved around town. Martello-White will play Jake Noveer, a resourceful, willful and mostly good-hearted man who left the Braden Police Department to investigate a child disappearance and now works exclusively as a private investigator. Ettinger will portray Garrett Drimmer, a high school dropout and former hard partier who works in the lowest paid position at Carl Steel. Now, he is a hardworking and devoted single father trying to make positive changes in his life.

Denham CBS All Access

Berger CBS All Access

Denham will portray Police Chief Peter Trask, the town’s somewhat green but capable young police chief who used to be best friends and partners with Jake. Berger will portray Danielle “Dannie” Furlbee, daughter of the richest man in town and the valedictorian of her high school in the summer between senior year and college. More book-smart than street-smart, she is confident in her intelligence and appearance.

Lawrence CBS All Access

Lawrence will play Julie Gardner, Dannie’s best friend who is savvy and quick with a joke but lives a little bit in Dannie’s shadow.

Perry CBS All Access

Odom Jr. will play Randall Abatsy, new in town, who stands out as larger than life with his politician-like charisma and is known for his charitable work and lavish theme parties. Perry will portray Charles, a retired con man from Braden with declining health.

Simpson will play Ken Fry, a resident of Braden who used to work at the steel mill until he was let go by “Pop” Carl. He now makes his living holding a never-ending yard sale with items stolen from peoples’ front yards and porches.

Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content, Alexandre Dauman, Rafael Yglesias and Jason Mosberg will serve as executive producers on $1, and Craig Zobel will direct all episodes and executive produce. Production is set to begin in late March on location in Pittsburgh.

Simpson CBS All Access

CBS All Access’ slate of original series currently includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, comedy No Activity and the upcoming Strange Angel, The Twilight Zone and Tell Me a Story.

Last year, Lynch made his directorial debut with the film Lucky starring Harry Dean Stanton. Martello-White’s other recent credits include the Showtime miniseries Guerilla. Ettinger’s TV credits include HBO’s Girls and CBS’ The Good Wife. Denham, who co-starred in Argo, has a recurring role on Showtime’s Billions and will next be seen in the upcoming film Fast Color. Berger will next be seen in Netflix’s The Who Was? Show. Lawrence had her first major break in the Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Odom, who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton, was recently seen in the 20th Century Fox film Murder on the Orient Express. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Freida Pinto in the film Only. Perry will next be seen in the films Lizzie alongside Chloe Sevigny and Trial by Fire with Laura Dern.

Simpson’s most recent album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, won the award for Best Country Album at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.