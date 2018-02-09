Zach Carlisle will be joining ICM Partners as an agent in the TV Lit department effective Monday, February 12.

Carlisle comes to ICM from Verve, where he was one of the boutique lit agency’s first employees after leaving WME along with Verve partners Bryan Besser, Bill Weinstein and Adam Levine in 2010. Carlisle was promoted to agent in 2011 and helped start Verve’s television department. Among the clients expected to follow him to ICM Partners are playwright/TV writer Steve Yockey (Supernatural), Matt Wheeler (Hawaii 5-0) and Jonathan Igla (Shut Eye).

“We are excited to have Zach join our agency,” said Kevin Crotty, a founding partner and board member at ICM Partners. “He has outstanding clients, a tremendous work ethic and is a great cultural fit for us.”

At Verve, Carlisle also launched the TV career of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Scott Gold (as a writer on Under the Dome) and helped discover and guide writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger from staff writers on comedy series to their current position as executive producers/co-showrunners of hit NBC drama series This Is Us under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. The duo left Verve earlier this week to sign with CAA.