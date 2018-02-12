Emerging production outfit ZÜM Media has hired well-traveled media exec Zac Reeder as head of worldwide distribution.

Producer Jose Behar and Todd Hoffman, creator and star of Gold Rush, Discovery Channel’s top-rated, long-running hit, recently formed ZÜM. The company, which says it has more than 20 initial projects in various stages of development. describes itself as a specialist in “premium, branded, and creator-driven content for television, film, and digital platforms worldwide.”

Before joining ZÜM, Reeder headed domestic distribution at Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment, overseeing sales, acquisitions, marketing, and distribution strategy for films and television. Reeder previously worked in content acquisition in the Global Features unit at Netflix and oversaw content strategy and acquisitions for Hallmark’s SVOD service.

Reeder also was a partner and founder at Circus Road Films and headed acquisitions for MarVista and PorchLight Entertainment. His executive producer credits include the upcoming Devlin-backed series The Outpost.

“I’m fortunate enough to step into a situation that already has so many quality projects in the works,” Reeder said. “My experience in the industry allows me to develop, produce, sell, and distribute on a global scale, and I’m excited to bring this with me to ZÜM as we focus on expansion and creating new content.”