YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says she isn’t going to kick controversial online star Logan Paul off the platform.

Speaking at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, CA. today, she said Paul would stay for now because he didn’t violate any specific policies when he posted a video of a person who committed suicide. YouTube responded to the outrage by temporarily suspending advertising on Paul’s account, but has not permanently banned him.

“He hasn’t done anything that would cause those three strikes,” Wojcicki said. “We can’t just be pulling people off our platform … They need to violate a policy. We need to have consistent [rules]. This is like a code of law.”

Paul apologized for his poor judgment in posting the suicide video and for another where he tased a dead rat. But tasteless videos aren’t enough to get out the ban hammer, Wojcicki said.

“What you think is tasteless is not necessarily what someone else would think is tasteless,” she said. “We need to have consistent laws, so that in our policies, so we can apply it consistently to millions of videos, millions of creators.”

YouTube has been under fire from advertisers, who feel the service needs to do a better job policing the videos that its ads run near. The service does have a “three strikes” policy for repeated rules violations, but has tiptoed around on things that are merely offensive. Wojcicki denied that popularity played a role in determining who stays and who gets the boot. “They might complain about that, but we try our very best to be consistent across everybody,” she said.