YouTube struck a multi-year agreement to stream the Seattle Sounders FC professional soccer matches, adding more live sports to its YouTube TV subscription service.

The Google-owned unit won the exclusive rights to stream the club’s 20 regionally televised contests on a dedicated Sounders FC YouTube TV channel. The 14 nationally televised games will be available to subscribers on ESPN, Fox and Fox Sports 1.

“With the addition of YouTube TV into our viewing arsenal, Sounders fans now have an exciting and creative option for following their team, complementing our traditional broadcast channels,” said Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley.

YouTube TV customers will be able to watch regionally televised Sounders games if they live in the greater Puget Sound metro area.

This agreement marks the second such deal for YouTube, which in January announced it announced an agreement with the MLS expansion team Los Angeles FC. In that deal, it also gained naming rights on the jerseys — something it won’t have in Seattle (where the team’s jerseys are currently emblazoned with the Microsoft Xbox game console logo).