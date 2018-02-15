YouTube TV, which launched last spring in five markets, said today it has added Turner networks including TNT, Adult Swim, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, truTV and TCM to its offerings. The streaming service also said NBA TV and MLB Network will soon be added to the base package. The catch: the monthly fee will go up $5 to $40 for new subscribers beginning March 13.

The service unveiled the news today on its company blog, adding that it is expanding to all top 100 U.S. markets, or more than 85% of U.S. households.

As for the fee increase, it said current members or those who sign up before March 13 will stay at $35.

YouTube TV now offers more than 50 channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, plus popular cable networks like TNT, TBS, CNN, ESPN, AMC, and FX, and local sports networks from NBC Sports, Fox Sports and NESN in select markets.

The Turner deal is especially notable for sports fans, as TNT and TBS carry NCAA March Madness, NBA and Major League Baseball games.