YouTube said Amazon’s extravagant, star- and Jeff Bezos-filled Super Bowl commercial, “Alexa Loses Her Voice” was the most popular ad on game day on the video platform’s AdBlitz hub.

Viewership of Super Bowl ads on YouTube overall increased 16% over 2017 levels, and living-room viewership (an increasing priority for the Google video unit) soared 52%.

Ranking a surprising second behind Amazon was Groupon’s ad featuring Tiffany Haddish, who has made the discount site a running theme of her comedy.

Five of the top 10 spots were movie or series trailers, including, in order, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Westworld, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

During the game, the list of top trending questions was topped by these two celebrity quandaries: “Where was Prince from?” and “How old is Steven Tyler?” Also making the top five: “Is Justin Timberlake married?”

Given the ante of $5 million-plus for 30 seconds of airtime during NBC’s Super Bowl broadcast, many advertisers were looking to promote their branding campaigns online leading up to and coming out of the game.

Here are the rankings, based on game-day views until 10 PM PT:

1. Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial

2. Groupon 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Who Wouldn’t”

3. Pepsi Generations “This is the Pepsi” | Pepsi | Extended

4. Bud Light – The Bud Knight

5. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Super Bowl Commercial [HD] | Prime Video

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story “Big Game” TV Spot (:45)

7. Westworld Season 2 | Official Super Bowl Ad | HBO

8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Official Trailer #2 [HD]

9. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Big Game Spot

10. Budweiser 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | “Stand By You”