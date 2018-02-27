Vlogger Logan Paul is back in business on YouTube following the latest suspension of his advertising revenue.

The video-sharing site has re-enabled ads on Paul’s channels following a suspension that started on February 8, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. This was the second time YouTube took what amounts to economic sanctions against Paul. The latest suspension was in response to Paul posting a video of himself tasing a dead rat. It earlier temporarily suspended ads on the channel after the 22-year-old vlogger posted video from a trip to Japan in which he encountered a suicide victim. Paul apologized for his poor judgment in posting both videos.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, speaking earlier this month at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, CA, said Paul would not be banned permanently from the platform.

The company explained that the decision to reinstate the ads was made after Paul and his team “acknowledged that they’ve reviewed and understand our Community Guidelines and Advertiser friendly guidelines.”

There are limits, however. Paul’s channels remain ineligible for Google Preferred. His channels also are still in a 90-day probation period, and his content will not appear on the trending tab or in non-subscriber notifications.