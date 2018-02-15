“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, whether it’s high school or the real world, it’s that the only way to get respect is to take it.”

We’re getting the first look at YouTube and Grey’s Anatomy producer The Mark Gordon Company’s eight-episode half-hour teen dramedy Youth & Consequences, ahead of its March 7 premiere on YouTube Red, headlined by YouTube star Anna Akana.

Billed as a “woke” version of Mean Girls, Youth & Consequences is described as a series that boldly tackles hot-button issues like feminism, gender identity and the seemingly life-or-death stakes of adolescence in the Digital Age. It follows Farrah Cutney (Akana), the girl everyone wishes they were in school: a master of her domain, queen of “spin” and the resident “fixer” — at the center of a rumor storm that she can no longer control.

The trailer features Akana with Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), Cary Elwes (Princess Bride), along with Sean Grandillo (The Real O’Neals) and Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars).

Check out the trailer above.