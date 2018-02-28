At the end of the new trailer for the Paramount Network’s forthcoming series Yellowstone, Gil Birmingham’s character says: “All men are bad…but some of us try real hard to be good.” This pretty much sums of the first look at the new drama fronted by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner.

Written and directed by Oscar-nominated Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stays on-brand for the man who brought critically acclaimed films such as Wind River, Hell or High Water, and Sicario to the big screen. The trailer shows that the new drama explores the debaucherous and murderous underbelly of ranch life (who knew there was one?).

In addition to Costner and Birmingham, the show boasts an impressive roster of actors including Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, and Denim Richards.

Shot in Utah and Montana, Yellowstone follows John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations. Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of America seen through the eyes of a family that represents both.

Sheridan and Coster serve as Executive Producers alongside John Linson and Art Linson. Ted Gold and Lauren Ruggerio are the executives in charge of production for Paramount Network. The series adds to the growing slate at the newly branded network which currently includes Waco and Heathers.

Yellowstone debuts Wednesday, June 20 at 9 PM, ET/PT.