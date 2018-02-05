Reign alumna Megan Follows has been tapped for a key recurring role in Season 3 of Syfy’s supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp.

Follows will play Michelle, Wynonna’s (Melanie Scrofano) “resurrected” birth mother, who, believed to be dead, was seen from the back in the final moments of the Season 2 finale.

This season, Wynonna — post-partum and back to her whiskey-soaked recklessness — becomes eager to destroy the Earp Curse and its originator, Bulshar.

In addition to her role as Queen Catherine de Medici on the CW’s Reign, Follows’ other credits include Anne of Green Gables, Heartland, Second Chances and Strong Medicine.

“Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role,” said Wynonna Earp showrunner and creator Emily Andras. “Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

Season 3 is in production and slated to return to Syfy and Space this year. The series is produced in Calgary by Seven24 Films, and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

Follows is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams and managed by Perry Zimel.

Related2018 Syfy Pilots