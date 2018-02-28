World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing, announced today that they are boycotting FedEx after they refused to cut ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

In a statement provided to Time FedEx said that they have “never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.” That said, FedEx offers members of the NRA up to a 26% discount.

Co-Founder of World of Wonder, Randy Barbato said in a statement sent to Deadline: “We support the call to boycott the NRA by no longer using FedEx for our company’s shipping needs. We salute the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We are inspired by their leadership and are committed to their safety!”

World of Wonder made a call to action to join in the #BoycottFedEx movement against the widely used courier service. The production company, which prides itself on reality and documentary programs centering on subcultures.

This is not the first instance of Hollywood boycotting services that support the NRA. Recently, Alyssa Milano along with several Hollywood activists called upon Amazon to drop the NRA’s online video channel from its streaming service. Other supporters included Law & Order: SVU executive producer Warren Leight and actors Amy Hargreaves, Ally Walker, Evan Handler, Tara Strong, and Misha Collins. The boycott ignited the hashtag #StopNRAmazon, which began trending on Twitter.

Since the Parkland shooting, several companies have severed ties with the NRA including United, Delta, Hertz, Avis Budget Group, MetLife, Enterprise, First National Bank, and many others.