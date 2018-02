Fox Sports today unveiled its game plan and official TV schedule for its coverage of the 2018 World Cup this summer in Russia. Despite not having the U.S. team in the mix this year — nor world powers Italy and the Netherlands, for that matter — Fox said it will air 38 games live on the broadcast network, more than the previous four World Cups combined and the most ever for an English-language network. In all, it will air more than 350 hours of programming.

The quadrennial soccer tournament opens June 14 with host Russia against Saudi Arabia and wraps July 15 with the final — both in Moscow and both live at 11 AM ET on Fox. Fox Sports 1 will air an additional 26 matches, and all 64 games will be live-streamed via Fox Sports Go and Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Fox Sports won English-language rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups back in 2011 for a reported $400 million; ESPN had aired the previous two tournaments in a 2005 deal for $100 million.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is not only the summer’s biggest sporting event but Fox Sports’ largest production in our 24-year history,” said David Neal, Fox Sports’ executive producer, FIFA World Cup, and VP Production. “Our programming team has done a terrific job curating a schedule fit for an event of this magnitude, showcasing thrilling matchups on both Fox and FS1, including more matches than ever before on broadcast television.”

Early group-play highlights at World Cup 2018 include Portugal-Spain in Group B (June 15, 2 PM ET on Fox), Argentina-Iceland in Group D (June 16, 9 AM ET, Fox), Germany-Mexico in Group F (June 17, 11 AM ET, FS1) and England-Belgium in Group G (June 28, 2 PM ET, Fox). The knockout stages begin June 30.

Fox Sports’ studio will be a two-story complex based in Russia’s Red Square featuring two sets, a main anchor desk and an interview area for pregame, postgame and late-night shows. Programs in the mix include World Cup Live, hosted by Kate Abdo; World Cup Today, with Rob Stone; and World Cup Tonight, with host Fernando Fiore.

Here’s the full TV schedule (subject to networks changes, all times ET):

GROUP PLAY

Thursday, June 14

11 AM – Russia vs Saudi Arabia (Group 1), Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Friday, June 15

8 AM – Egypt vs Uruguay (Group A), Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FS1

11 AM – Morocco vs Iran (Group B), St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

2 PM – Portugal vs Spain (Group B), Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Saturday, June 16

6 AM – France vs Australia (Group C), Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

9 AM – Argentina vs Iceland (Group D, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Noon – Peru vs Denmark (Group C), Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

3 PM – Croatia vs Nigeria (Group D), Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FS1

Sunday, June 17

8 AM – Costa Rica vs Serbia (Group E), Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

11:00 AM – Germany vs Mexico (Group F), Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FS1

2 PM – Brazil vs Switzerland (Group E), Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FS1

Monday, June 18

8 AM – Sweden vs Korea Republic (Group F), Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

11 AM – Belgium vs Panama (Group G), Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FS1

2 PM – Tunisia vs England (Group G), Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FS1

Tuesday, June 19

8 AM – Colombia vs Japan (Group H), Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

11 AM – Poland vs Senegal (Group H), Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

2 PM – Russia vs Egypt (Group A), St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Wednesday, June 20

8 AM – Portugal vs Morocco (Group B), Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FS1

11 AM – Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A), Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

2 PM – Iran vs Spain (Group B), Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

Thursday, June 21

8 AM – Denmark vs Australia (Group C), Samara Arena, Samara, FS1

11 AM – France vs Peru (Group C), Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX

2 PM – Argentina vs Croatia (Group D), Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FOX

Friday, June 22

8 AM – Brazil vs Costa Rica (Group E), St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FS1

11 AM – Nigeria vs Iceland (Group D), Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FOX

2 PM – Serbia vs Switzerland (Group E), Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FOX

Saturday, June 23

8 AM – Belgium vs Tunisia (Group G), Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

11 AM – Korea Republic vs Mexico (Group F), Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

2 PM – Germany vs Sweden (Group F), Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Sunday, June 24

8 AM – England vs Panama (Group G), Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

11 AM – Japan vs Senegal (Group H), Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX

2 PM – Poland vs Colombia (Group H), Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

Monday, June 25

10 AM – Group A: Uruguay vs Russia, Samara Arena, Samara, FOX; Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd FS1

2 PM – Group B: Iran vs Portugal, Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FOX; Spain vs Morocco Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FS1

Tuesday, June 26

10 AM – Group C: Denmark vs France, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX; Australia vs Peru, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FS1

2 PM – Group D: Nigeria vs Argentina, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX; Iceland vs Croatia, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FS1

Wednesday, June 27

10 AM – Group F: Mexico vs Sweden, Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX; Korea Republic vs Germany, Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

2 PM – Group E: Serbia vs Brazil, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX; Switzerland vs Costa, Rica Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Thursday, June 28

10 AM – Group H: Senegal vs Colombia, Samara Arena, Samara, FOX; Japan vs Poland, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FS1

2 PM – Group G: England vs Belgium, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FOX; Panama vs Tunisia, Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30

10 AM – Group C1 vs Group 2D, Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

2 PM – Group A1 vs Group B2, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Sunday, July 1

10 AM – Group B1 vs Group A2, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

2 PM – Group D1 vs Group C2, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FOX

Monday, July 2

10 AM – Group E1 vs. Group F2, Samara Arena, Samara, FS1

2 PM – Group G1 vs. Group H2, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

Tuesday, July 3

10 AM – Group F1 vs Group E2, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FS1

2 PM – Group H1 vs Group G2, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

10 AM – A1-B2 Winner vs C1-D2 Winner, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

2 PM – E1-F2 Winner vs G1-H2 Winner, Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

Saturday, July 7

10 AM – E2-F1 Winner vs G2-H1 Winner, Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

2 PM – A2-B1 Winner vs. C2-D1 Winner, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

A1-B2-C1-D2 Winner vs E1-F2-G1-H2 Winner, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Wednesday, July 11

A2-B1-C2-D1 Winner vs. E2-F1-G2-H1 Winner, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14

10 AM – St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

FINAL

Sunday, July 15

11 AM – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX