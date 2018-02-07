Women in Film has formed a confidential support group for women in the entertainment industry who’ve experienced sexual harassment.

The nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Wright Institute Los Angeles to provide therapists who specialize in empowering survivors of trauma and abuse.

Survivors requesting a referral to Safe Space can call the Women in Film Sexual Harassment Help Line at (323) 545-0333 from 10 AM-5 PM, Monday through Friday. After-hours calls will be returned during business hours.

Women in Film has taken numerous in response to the unfolding allegations of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. It has held forums and launched the help line to refer survivors to attorneys, mental health counselors and law enforcement professionals.