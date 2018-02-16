EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed to rep Jennifer Fox in all areas, this after she directed, wrote and produced the Sundance standout film The Tale. A harrowing autobiographical account of the sexual abuse that Fox suffered as a teenager, the film sold in one of the biggest deals of the Sundance Festival to HBO, which will premiere the film on its network and make it Emmy eligible. The film stars Laura Dern, Jason Ritter, Elizabeth Debicki and Ellen Burstyn.

Fox separately exec produced the documentaries The Rest I Make Up and The Pathological Optimist.