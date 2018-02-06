EXCLUSIVE: Next up as the lead in BBC America’s Killing Eve, British actress Jodie Comer has signed with WME for representation in all areas. The Liverpool native most recently co-starred in BBC One’s hit drama Doctor Foster and previously played Princess Elizabeth in Starz’ The White Princess.

Comer recently wrapped shooting on Killing Eve, the eight-episode dramatic thriller series written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It’s based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and centers on two women. Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. The two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head-to-head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse.

The series is due to premiere at 8PM on April 8 on BBCA. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America with Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Comer’s other credits include BBCA/BBC miniseries Thirteen for which she was nominated for a Best Leading Actress BAFTA award. Comer also appeared in the recent Morrissey biopic England Is Mine. She continues to be repped by Independent Talent in the UK.