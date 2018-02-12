WME has hired Los Angeles-based Fromholz Firm to launch an investigation into claims against Phil Raskind, a partner in the agency’s motion picture lit department. Raskind’s clients include McG, Matthew Vaughn, the It team of Barbara and Andy Muschietti, James Mangold and Jane Goldman.

The agency declined comment on the specifics of the case, but the Fromholz website states that it conducts “investigations as highly trained, neutral, third-party investigators,” covering issues including “allegations of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, code of conduct breaches, and privacy breaches.”

Said WME: “We do not comment on individual HR matters, however we do treat all claims of misconduct seriously, and take action based on the findings of a thorough investigation.”

WME recently suspended and demoted its Motion Picture boss Adam Venit after allegations arose of sexual misconduct against former agency client Terry Crews. Venit was reinstated after a 30-day suspension in November. Crews fired the agency and his sexual assault case against Venit this week was sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.