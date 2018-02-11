Red Gerard, a 17-year-old snowboarder from Cleveland, won the first US gold medal of the Winter Olympics, turning the competition on its ear with an acrobatic final jump.

Like any typical teenager, Gerard then got carried away, as TV camera picked up a series of exultant expletives he uttered in triumph.

Gerard has been in last place out of the 11 snowboarders still in the competition for the men’s slopestyle finals. But his Backside triple cork 1440 earned him a score of 87.17, moving him into first place, leading to his triumphant outburst.