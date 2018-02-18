Men’s figure skater Adam Rippon, the openly gay bronze medalist who has kept up one of the highest profiles at the Winter Olympics, will be a correspondent for NBC for the remainder of the games.

Rippon will be featured on television, digital platforms and social media, according to NBC spokesman Greg Hughes, who spoke to USA Today about the move.

The outspoken Rippon first made news when he criticized Vice President Mike Pence in mid-January. Pence fired back, leading to Rippon’s rise as a gay youth spokesperson. Rippon, along with skier Lindsey Vonn, have declared they will not join other US athletes at the White House in a post-Olympic celebration.

NBC’s Rippon announcement was one of its few bright moments, as broadcasting gaffes continue to mount in its coverage.

Sports analyst Dan Hicks was the most recent victim, declaring the wrong winner of Friday’s women’s Super-G ski event.