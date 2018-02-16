US women athletes fell short in their attempts to medal Thursday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, with two favorites missing out by finishing fourth in their events.

Skiier Mikaela Shiffrin was denied in her attempt at a third gold medal in Alpine skiing, coming in fourth in the women’s slalom, considered her best event. Shiffrin had a slight glitch in her run and was overtaken by the final skiiers and bumped off the podium, a rare event for the two-time gold medal winner.

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis also fell short in her bid for redemption in the snowboard cross, being caught late in her run and falling to fourth. Jacobellis at least finished the race, something that had eluded her in prior Olympics.

Golden girl Shiffrin was bidding to become the first women to win three golds, a feat that would have stamped her as one of the greatest women skiiers of all time. She will have other chances at redemption in subsequent races in this Olympics, but failing in her specialty, where she has been dominant, was somewhat shocking.

Shiffrin was racing in the slalom one day after winning gold in the giant slalom.