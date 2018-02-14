Focus Features has set a May 18, 2018 domestic release for Wim Wenders’ documentary, Pope Francis – A Man of His Word. The film is a rare co-production with the Vatican, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and the pope addressing his audience directly, answering questions on life, death, social justice, immigration, ecology, wealth inequality, materialism and the role of the family. Universal Pictures International will distribute overseas.

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Wenders (Buena Vista Social Club, Wings Of Desire), the doc is intended to be a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a biographical recounting. It employs direct-to-camera visual and narrative concepts to create a dialogue between the pope and people from all walks of life. A “symphony of questions” provides the backbone for the film, while the pope is also shown on his many journeys around the world, from the United Nations and Ground Zero to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

The timing of the film’s release suggests it may have a premiere in Cannes. Wenders produces with Samanta Gandolfi Branca, Alessandro Lo Monaco, Andrea Gambetta and David Rosier. The film is a production of Célestes Images, Centro Televisivo Vaticano, Solares Fondazione delle Arti, PTS Art’s Factory, Neue Road Movies, Fondazione Solares Suisse and Decia Films.