Paul Dano’s directorial debt Wildlife, the family drama that had its world premiere at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, has sold to IFC Films for North American rights. Carey Mulligan, Jake

Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould and Bill Camp star in the pic Dano and Zoe Kazan adapted from Richard Ford’s novel. IFC says it is eyeing a fall 2018 theatrical release and awards campaign.

The plot centers on 14-year-old Joe, the only child of Jeanette and Jerry—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana. Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves. Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother’s struggle as she tries to keep her head above water.

Alex Saks of June Pictures, Dano, Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen Pictures, Ann Ruark and Nine Stories’ Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are producers, with Kazan, Ted Deiker and Eddie Vaisman executive producers.

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco made the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Film Nation is handling international sales.