A second White House staffer has resigned following accusations of domestic abuse. David Sorensen, who worked with top advisor Stephen Miller as a speechwriter, left earlier today after his former wife accused him of abuse during their marriage.

The Washington Post was the first to report the story.

Sorensen’s resignation comes shortly after a similar sign-off by Rob Porter, who was accused of abuse by two ex-wives. He resigned on Wednesday, but not before White House chief of Staff John Kelly created more turmoil by praising him, a move seen as a weak comment on the serious issue of domestic violence. Kelly quickly retreated and issued a statement strongly condemning such actions.