A second White House staffer has resigned following accusations of domestic abuse. David Sorensen, who worked with top advisor Stephen Miller as a speechwriter, left earlier today after his former wife accused him of abuse during their marriage.
The Washington Post was the first to report the story.
Sorensen’s resignation comes shortly after a similar sign-off by Rob Porter, who was accused of abuse by two ex-wives. He resigned on Wednesday, but not before White House chief of Staff John Kelly created more turmoil by praising him, a move seen as a weak comment on the serious issue of domestic violence. Kelly quickly retreated and issued a statement strongly condemning such actions.
Porter and Sorensen have both denied the accusations. Sorensen issued a statement claiming he was actually the victim of “repeated physical violence” during his marriage.
“Before we were contacted by the media, we learned last night that there were allegations,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a report. “We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations, and he resigned today.”
Sorensen’s position did not require a security clearance, although he was undergoing a background check at the time of his resignation.